Back to All Events

The 10th Biennial Portland Show


  • Greenhut Galleries 146 Middle Street Portland (map)
Cloud Over Congress_web.jpg

The 10th Biennial Portland Show

In this year of Maine’s bicentennial, we celebrate our evolving, dynamic city with our 10th biennial Portland Show. The show includes work from 50 different artists, each offering a unique perspective on the city.

Earlier Event: February 6
Focus Printmaking III
Later Event: June 18
Mary Bourke: Somewhere Between Water and Woods