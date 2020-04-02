The 10th Biennial Portland Show
- Greenhut Galleries 146 Middle Street Portland (map)
In this year of Maine’s bicentennial, we celebrate our evolving, dynamic city with our 10th biennial Portland Show. The show includes work from 50 different artists, each offering a unique perspective on the city.
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Tom Paiement - Cloud Over Congress
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Susan Barnes - Port
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Thomas Connolly - Use Electricity
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Philip Frey - Morning Light
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Tom Hall - Upper Free Street
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Lindsay Hancock - A Tribute to Portland's Sidewalk Gardeners
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Tina Ingraham - The Paper, A Dollar and Some Sense
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Kate Emlen - Observatory View
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Kate Emlen - Western Prom
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Nancy Morgan Barnes - Moose on Fore Street
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Chris Beneman - At the Boatyard
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Matt Blackwell - Scott, Tyng St.
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Alison Goodwin - Acadian Redfish
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Sandi Donnelly - Summer Commute
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Kathleen Galligan - Back Cove
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Kathleen Galligan - On Track for the Equinox
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Frank Gregory - York and Fore
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Lissa Hunter - Across Back Cove
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C. Michael Lewis - Cookie Factory
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C. Michael Lewis - Two Lights on the Coast of Maine
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C. Michael Lewis - Pilings
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Lin Lisberger - 20 Walks: Fore River Sanctuary
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George Lloyd - Urban Construct (2016)
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Alice Spencer - Portland Symmetry #1
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Alice Spencer - Portland Symmetry #2
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Alice Spencer - Portland Symmetry #3
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Alice Spencer - Portland Symmetry #4
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Alice Spencer - Portland Symmetry Triptych
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Lori Tremblay - Seed of Wheat
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John Whalley - Train Lock
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Daniel Minter - The Meeting House
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William Irvine - Portland Lobsters
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Roy Germon - The Way to J's
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Roy Germon - Peace Market
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Crystal Cawley - City Seal Update
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Chris Eaton - On Display
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Glenn Renell - Woven Memory
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Glenn Renell - Fore River Dream
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Tom Glover - Portland Projection
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Jon Imber - Fog (2003)
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Dean McCrillis - Deliveries Only
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Wallace Millner - Closing Time on Wharf Street
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Ann Mohnkern - Where We're Going We Don't Need Roads
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Alec Richardson - Queens of the Promenade
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Alec Richardson - Working Late
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Margaret Lawrence - Keeping a Low Profile
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Richard Wilson - Underfoot
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Winslow Myers - Waterfront
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Vanessa Nesvig - Restoring the Wild: Portland
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Colin Page - Squeeze
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Dennis Pinette - Portland Ships
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Miklos Pogany - Going Home
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Sandra Quinn - September
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Kathi Smith - Casco Bay
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Bonnie Spiegel - Secret Garden, Inside Fessenden Park
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Mike Stiler - Bus Stop
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Alison Rector - 5 O'Clock Above Congress Street
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Alison Rector - Back Cove Swing Bridge
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Alison Rector - Snow Day Rooftops
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Alison Rector - State Theater Springtime
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Alison Rector - Studio Interior Portland
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MJ Blanchette - Making Tracks
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Mary Bourke - Portland Sky
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Mary Bourke - Just Pigeons
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Brett Gamache - Rocky Coastline (Cape Elizabeth)
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Brett Gamache - Portland Windows
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Sarah Knock- Wharf, Boat & Reflections